MCDH Board of Directors April 26 2018

The Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) Board of Directors will be held at 6:00 on April 26, 2018. The will begin a closed session at 4:00 to discuss the usual confidential matters including the ongoing legal action of Hardin v Mendocino Coast District Hospital, CEO Performance and the Boards self evaluation. We generally do not really get any pertinent feedback on these closed session reports; maybe in the age of transparency it will be different tonight.

Also on the Agenda, in addition to the regular topics and reports which have been previously presented, it appears the member status of Dr. Lucas Campos is on the agenda. Dr. Campos appears to mostly be residing and working outside of our district. This issue has been of grave concern to many of us, especially as he campaigned on leadership, transparency and community involvement.

Mendocino TV will stream this meeting live and as usual, if there is technical issues it will be put up on Mendocino TV later.