Lucas Campos, MD, PhD Resigns from Mendocino Coast District Hospital Board of Directors

Mendocino Coast District Hospital (MCDH) announces that as of May 18, 2017, Lucas Campos, MD, PhD has resigned his position on the MCDH Board of Directors effective immediately. Campos was elected to the Board in November of 2016, serving almost 2 years of his 4 year term.

The MCDH Board of Directors is actively accepting applications from community members to be interviewed by the Board to fill this position until the election in November of this year, at which time a new member will be elected. Please submit a letter of application and your qualifications in the form of a CV or resume to interimboard@mcdh.net. The Board will decide on a replacement within 60 days of the resignation.

Chairman of the Board Steve Lund commented, “On behalf of the MCDH Board of Directors, MCDH staff and our District, I would like to thank Lucas for his service and dedication to our community, and wish him all the best in future endeavors.”