Mendocino Coast Recreation and Park District public meeting

Today, May 19, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. representatives from the Mendocino Coast Recreation and Park District will be hosting a public meeting at the CV Starr Community Center.

Located at 300 S. Lincoln St. in Fort Bragg, the purpose of the meeting is to receive public feedback in regard to public recreation needs for the next ten years as part of the District’s current strategic planning process.

The format of the public meeting will begin with introductions, quickly followed by a brief history of the District. MCRPD program staff will then provide the meeting attendees with an overview of current and planned recreation programs. This update will be followed by stakeholder input activities and a meeting wrap-up.

The meeting scheduled in Fort Bragg for May 19 is one of a series of community

meetings planned by the Mendocino Coast Recreation and Park District. Information gathered will help the District to establish future goals and identify the necessary resources to achieve these goals.