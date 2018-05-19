Saturday, May 19, 2018
Mendocino TV

2018 Primary Wrap-Up

An Informal Conversation With the Candidates

Live Tuesday May 22, 2018. 6pm to 8pm at the Mendocino Community Center. Candidates for the 5th District Supervisor and Superintendent of Mendocino County Schools.

Hosted by; Marianne McGee, Editor for Mendocino TV and Host for Building Healthy Communities

Join us as we discuss the campaign and give the candidates time to express their positions on campaign issues in a relaxed atmosphere. Each candidate will have 8 minutes to speak, followed by an exercise in governing, where the candidates discuss an issue and vote on it as if they were the Board of Supervisors. The subject is, “What should the county do about emergency response during a disaster.”

 

 

