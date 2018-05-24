Friday, May 25, 2018
Latest:
Mendocino TV

Mendocino TV

Streaming News, Sports & Local Events

Building Healthy Communities Community News County of Mendocino Government Meetings and News Politics Programs The News 

Primary Wrap-up 2018, David Roderick

Terrence Vaughn 15 Views 0 Comments , , , , , ,

Candidate for the 5th District Supervisor, David Roderick Skypes in, to attend our Primary Wrap-up event at the Mendocino Community Center


While we encountered some frustrating connectivity issues we were lucky to have a willing participant in David Roderick, showing how we can save an enormous amount of time and wear and tear on our county roads by using simple remote video conferencing. If we had a little more time we could have also livestreamed the wrap-up, unfortunately

You May Also Like

Cannabis News & Views – Lawsuit on AI tax policy

Terrence Vaughn 0

North Coast Red Abalone Fishery Closed for 2018 | CDFW News

Terrence Vaughn 0

Kelly House Museum Talk on Mendocino Architecture

Terrence Vaughn 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *