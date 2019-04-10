Boating Community Channel Diving Fishing Government Channel News Channel Noyo Harbor District Politics Noyo Harbor Commission Meets April 11 2019 at 2pm April 10, 2019April 10, 2019 Terrence Vaughn 16 Views 0 Comments Bill Forkner, Bill Sanborn – Harbormaster, Carla Slaven – Secretary/Treasurer, Jim Hurst, Jim Jackson - Attorney, joe caito, Michele Norvell, Noyo Harbor Commission, Noyo_Harbor_Community_Sustainability_Plan, Planwest Partners, Steve Bradley http://www.noyoharbordistrict.org/wp-content/uploads/Agenda-4-11-19_000339.pdf