Cannabis on the Coast

Saturday, April 13, 2019
The Village of Mendocino will play host to a town wide Cannabis Festival.

A community-focused collaboration of cannabis and cannabis-friendly organizations and individuals located on Mendocino County’s historic coast. A Community-focused collaboration of cannabis-friendly organizations and individuals on the Mendocino County’s historic coast.Inspired by our love for the plant and a desire to see our local community thrive, we create memorable experiences for enthusiasts and newcomers alike that embody the heart and soul of cannabis culture in the world famous Emerald Triangle. All proceeds will benefit the Cancer Resource Center of Mendocino County.

