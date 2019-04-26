Viewing Mendocino TV

How to view Mendocino TV on Different Devices, including your Smart TV, Roku, Firestick and Vimeo App on Android and IOS

TV apps

TV apps make it easy to watch, share, and participate in Vimeo from the comfort of your couch. (Plus, the apps listed on this page are in special partnership with Vimeo, so you know they’re good!) On the off chance you find a bug in one of our apps or you’re having trouble using Vimeo on your Apple TV, send us a note with a detailed summary of the issue. We’ll get back to you ASAP.

FYI, on all of Vimeo’s connected device apps, you can view your own private videos under My Videos after you log in to your account.

Apple TV

To access Vimeo through Apple TV, go to the App Store and search for “Vimeo” to download the app onto your Apple TV 4th/5th generation device or newer. Please note: we no longer support Apple TV 2nd/3rd generation devices.

On Apple TV, you can also watch other private videos that you have access to. Simply add them to your Watch Later queue on your computer, then access Watch Later from the Vimeo app on your Apple TV.

If you’re having trouble finding the video you want to watch, it may be because you’re not logged in. When logged out of your Vimeo account on Apple TV, search results will display only videos that have been rated All Audiences. The search results will hide videos rated Mature or Not Yet Rated.

When logged in to your Vimeo account, you will be able to search for and find all content that you normally would on vimeo.com, in accordance with your Content Filter preferences. Go to vimeo.com/settings to edit your Content Filter preferences.

Continuous play

While viewing a collection (My Videos, Watch Later, a Channel), press the Play button on your remote to enable continuous play. When the selected video finishes, the next video in that feed will begin playing! After the last video in the feed finishes, you’ll return to the feed where you started.

Captions and subtitles

Videos with captions or subtitles will have a (CC) badge on the detailed video view. To turn on captions or subtitles, press-and-hold the center select button on your remote. Then, simply pick the language you want and hit the select button again.

Note: This will only display captions or subtitles for the current video. If you want to view captions whenever they’re available, you’ll need to turn them on globally for all apps on Apple TV: http://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202772

VOD

At the moment, VOD purchases cannot be made within the Vimeo app for Apple TV. However, you can navigate to the “Library” section (found at the top of the screen) and then scroll down to “Purchases” to view any repurchased content.

Roku

To download and use the Vimeo app on your Roku, go to the Channel store from your Roku home screen. Vimeo will appear in multiple lists, but navigate to the Photos & Video row to find us for sure. Then, click the Vimeo icon to start downloading our app and follow the instructions on the screen.

If you haven’t connected your Roku device to your Vimeo account before, then you’ll receive an activation code made up of letters and numbers that you can use to connect your Roku to your Vimeo account. You can use the code by visiting vimeo.com/activate on your mobile device or computer. (You only have to do this once!)

Captions and subtitles

Unfortunately, it is not currently possible to view/enable subtitles or captions in the Vimeo app for Roku.

VOD

You can easily purchase Vimeo On Demand titles while browsing the On Demand section of the Roku app. When you select a title on your Roku device, you’ll see the purchase options that are available for that title (rent, buy, or both). Once you select the Rent or Buy option, the next screen will provide instructions for completing your purchase. Please note that you must already have a saved payment method on your Vimeo account. Once you’ve submitted your info, you can head back to your TV, where your Roku will ask you to confirm the purchase.

Your purchased titles will appear under My Purchases in the On Demand section on your Roku. You can also access your purchased titles in your Watch Later queue on any device (videos are added there automatically when purchased).

Samsung

We support Samsung devices 2015 and newer that are running the Tizen operating system. To download and use the Vimeo app on a Samsung device, visit the Samsung App Store on your device. You can normally get there by launching the Internet channel. Once you have the App Store open, navigate to the Videos section to find Vimeo. After you finish downloading the app, it will always appear in the “My Applications” section on the Internet channel. During the setup process, if you’re given a code made up of letters and numbers you can enter it at vimeo.com/activate to link your account to the app and begin using Vimeo.

Please note that legacy Samsung Smart TVs and devices older than 2015 are not supported. Visit this page to verify if your Samsung TV model is running the Tizen platform.

Captions and subtitles

Unfortunately, it is not currently possible to view/enable subtitles or captions in the Vimeo app for Samsung.

Xbox 360

We no longer support the Vimeo app on the Xbox 360.

Other platforms

The newest version of Vimeo’s native apps are available on the devices listed here.