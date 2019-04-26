Supported Devices to play Mendocino TV

Supported devices

There are lots of ways to watch Vimeo videos on devices other than your computer — to start, Vimeo is available for these popular app platforms and devices:





TV and Set-top Devices

Apple TV (4th Generation): search for “Vimeo” in the tvOS App Store*

Android TV: search for “Vimeo” in the Google Play Store

Roku: https://channelstore.roku.com/details/1980/vimeo

Amazon Fire TV devices: http://a.co/eJ5c9Gh

Samsung TVs (2015, 2016, and 2017 Tizen-powered devices)

Chromecast (via our iOS and Android mobile apps)

*⚠️The Vimeo TV apps for Apple TV 2nd/3rd generation devices are no longer supported.

Read more about TV apps here: https://help.vimeo.com/hc/en-us/articles/234998668-TV-apps

If you prefer to take Vimeo on the go, you can do so with the Vimeo app on the following devices:

Mobile and Tablet