Supported Devices to play Mendocino TV
Supported devices
There
are lots of ways to watch Vimeo videos on devices other than your
computer — to start, Vimeo is available for these popular app platforms
and devices:
TV and Set-top Devices
- Apple TV (4th Generation): search for “Vimeo” in the tvOS App Store*
- Android TV: search for “Vimeo” in the Google Play Store
- Roku: https://channelstore.roku.com/details/1980/vimeo
- Amazon Fire TV devices: http://a.co/eJ5c9Gh
- Samsung TVs (2015, 2016, and 2017 Tizen-powered devices)
- Chromecast (via our iOS and Android mobile apps)
*⚠️The Vimeo TV apps for Apple TV 2nd/3rd generation devices are no longer supported.
Read more about TV apps here: https://help.vimeo.com/hc/en-us/articles/234998668-TV-apps
If you prefer to take Vimeo on the go, you can do so with the Vimeo app on the following devices:
Mobile and Tablet
- iOS iPhone/iPad: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/vimeo/id425194759?mt=8
- Android phones and tablets: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vimeo.android.videoapp