Fireworks over Noyo Bay July 4, 2020July 6, 2020 Terrence Vaughn 1657 Views Comments city of fort bragg, fireworks, Mendocino Coast Chamber of Commerce, Noyo Bay The sky was clear for Fireworks in 2013 Fireworks over Noyo Bay Enjoy this fireworks show from the past as we shelter in place The City of Fort Bragg shot fireworks from the GP headlands to an enthusiastic crowd of Independence Day celebrants.