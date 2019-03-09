County of Mendocino Cannabis Cultivation Ad Hoc Committee

Mendocino’s Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance Revisions Discussed.

The Board of Supervisors Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee held a community meetings in Fort Bragg to provide residents with an opportunity to hear a brief update and share their recommendations with the Ad Hoc Committee regarding potential revisions of the County’s Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance (Code Section 10A.17 and 20.242).

On January 22, 2019, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors created a Cannabis Ad Hoc Committee, consisting of Supervisors John McCowen and John Haschak, to review the County’s Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance and report back to the Board with recommended revisions to address local conditions and concerns.

Fort Bragg Community Meeting

When: Thursday, March 7, 2019

5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Bragg Veterans Hall

360 N Harrison St., Fort Bragg, CA 95437